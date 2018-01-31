Wee Gers seal late deal for Willis

Berwick swooped late tonight (Wed) to beat the transfer window deadline to bring 26-year-old front man Paul Willis back to Shielfield from East Fife.

Willis netted nine goals for the Wee Gers in 2014-15 and said: “I’m delighted to have finally got the deal done and I’m glad to be back at Berwick Rangers.

“I really enjoyed my time at the club before and Robbie Horn was a big reason for me coming back. Really looking forward to the rest of the season and hopefully at the very least a successful year and half with the team”

Manager Horn added: “I’m absolutely delighted to get Paul on board and he’s a player I know well.

“He can play in a number of positions in the front area and provides quality and a real goal threat. He was keen to come back to Berwick after his previous spell and as I said before I want players who want to play for me and more importantly Berwick Rangers.”

Meanwhile, the club accepted an offer for Michael McKenna from League One side Arbroath.

The player had signed a pre contract agreement at Arbroath for next season already but the Lichties were keen to get the player on board before the end of the season.