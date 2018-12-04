Three new faces in at Berwick Rangers

They have all been on trial for a few games, but Lewis Barr, Andrew Forbes and Craig Hume are now officially Berwick Rangers players.

The trio, who Harvey had a working relationship with at East of Scotland League side Penicuik Athletic, were announced late on Monday evening.

Craig Hume (in Penicuik blue) is a centre-half, but scored at Elgin City

Hume and Barr both played and scored at Borough Briggs in the 4-2 victory over Elgin City which ignited the manager's reign - Barr, a midfielder, scored a tenacious goal, stealing the ball off of ex-Celtic striker Craig Beattie to slot home, whilst Hume nodded in from a Paul Willis free-kick.

Barr was back on the scoresheet against Clyde this weekend, and also won the man of the match award. Forbes, also a defender, scored at Broadwood too.

Harvey is delighted to get the three tied down. Speaking to the Berwickshire News after Saturday's 3-3 draw with Clyde, he said: "I thought they all did well, they certainly haven't done themselves any harm."

And, right enough, contracts have now been signed, with Harvey telling the club website: "“I am absolutely delighted to finally have these three boys tied down.

Andrew Forbes (centre, celebrating with number nine) is also a centre-half, and has also scored already - against Clyde at the weekend.

"These are three players I have a great amount of trust in, they have worked under me for a number of years now and they know the demands of playing in my teams.

"They have shown over the last few weeks as trialists they have the quality to make a difference to our team.

"All three bring different attributes that will compliment what we already have within our dressing room.”

All three players are expected to be in the squad for Saturday's match at home against high-flying Peterhead.