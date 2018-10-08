Robbie Horn on Berwick departure

Berwick Rangers manager Robbie Horn has left the club, saying his role was impacting negatively on his health.

The Rangers boss left shortly after his side’s 3-0 defeat to league leaders Edinburgh City on Saturday.

Horn, who is a former captain with Rangers, was assistant manager to Ian Little and took on the role having previously managed at Bonnyrigg Rose. He was appointed after former boss John Coughlin quit half way through last season, Following his resignation he said: “When you stop enjoying the game you love and it affects your health it’s time to admit defeat.

“When it’s YOUR club it’s even harder! I genuinely wish the club every success in the future. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over the last year.”

Berwick are now seeking a new manager, and have announced today that they are looking for anyone who wants the role to declare their interest.

On the departure of Horn, the club said in a statement that they “accepted the resignation” before adding “The club wish to put on record its sincere appreciation for Robbie’s efforts and absolute dedication to the cause, which has unfortunately impacted upon his health.”