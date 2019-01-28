Queen's Park 7 Berwick Rangers 1: Dismal day at Hampden for the Gers

Berwick’s dismal run of form continued with a heavy 7-1 defeat against eighth place Queen’s Park at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Rangers are now eight matches without a victory and, to add insult to injury, they were forced to play the entire second half with only ten men after goalkeeper Kyle Allison was sent off for violent conduct in the tunnel at half-time. By the stage Allison saw red, Berwick were already 3-0 down.

A Scott McLean penalty and two wonder strikes from Kurtis Roberts put the Glasgow side in the driving seat.

Following Allison’s half-time dismissal, and with Sean Brennan taking over between the posts, Queens scored twice in two minutes through David Galt and McLean for 5-0 and netted again through Galt and Lewis Hawke to leave Harvey’s shell-shocked side floundering second from bottom of Scottish League Two with only four wins from their 21 games played.

Paul Willis had an early chance saved by the home keeper, but after that Queens started to exert their authority and, after several near misses, took the lead on 15 minutes when Ross Brown fouled Galt and McLean converted from the spot.

Just three minutes later it was 2-0 when Kurt Roberts shot home from outside the box and he made it three on 28 minutes with another tremendous strike from distance.

As the half drew to a close, Berwick keeper Allison made three saves to deny the home attack, but at half time he saw red for violent conduct in the tunnel and the visitors knew they were in for a torrid second half.

Brennan replaced Allison in goal, but he was beaten twice in quick succession after 54 minutes by Galt and 56 minutes by McLean as Queens cantered into a five goal lead.

The substitute goalkeeper was beaten again by Galt after 68 minutes before Hawkem headed home as he was left completely unmarked on 73 minutes.

It might have been worse yet for Berwick when Kieran Moore hit the post with a header from close range on 80 minutes, before Rangers broke upfield and Jordan Orru netted a consolation after being setup by Lewis Barr on 82 minutes.