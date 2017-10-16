Pat’s the way to do it as skipper Scullion steps up for Wee Gers

BERWICK RANGERS 1 ANNAN ATHLETIC 0

Berwick progressed to the third round of the Scottish Cup with a scrappy 1-0 win over Annan at Shielfield on Saturday, and were rewarded with an away tie against Arbroath.

Skipper Pat Scullion scored the only goal of the game – and afterwards both he and manager Robbie Horn admitted they were happy just to be in the hat for the next round.

“To be honest, I am just pleased we have managed to make it through,” said Horn.

“It was a struggle. It wasn’t pretty to watch, but I thought the players showed a strength of character.

“We lost 5-1 to Annan in the league here a few weeks ago, so we were always going to be judged on that performance.

“This shows we have made some progress since then because this is the type of game Berwick might not have won a few weeks back.”

Scullion added: “It wasn’t the best game I have ever played in, but the important thing was to get a result and get through to the next round.

“It always looked as if one goal might decide it, and I was fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time to put the ball in the net.”

Scullion’s match-winner came in the 70th minute when he forced the ball home from close range after a corner was headed down to him in the box by Michael McKenna.

Other than that, goalscoring opportunities were at a premium, on a pitch which was greasy on top following a heavy shower just before kick-off.

Early in the game Aiden Smith fired over for Annan and Gary Phillips was forced to clear another effort off the line.

Aaron Murrell turned and fired wide for Berwick in the first half, while in the second Chris McDonald, playing in a more central and advanced role, just failed to make contact with a diving header from a cross on the right.

Scullion might have added a second with a header just a few minutes after netting his winner, but under pressure from visiting goalkeeper Alex Mitchell he put his effort wide.

Berwick keeper Robby McCrorie, meanwhile, only had one meaningful save to make all afternoon.

Berwick: McCrorie, Fleming, Notman, Scullion, McDonald, McKinlay, Lavery, McKenna (McKenna 89), Phillips, Stewart, Murrell (Thomson 66).

Referee: Graham Beaton.

Attendance: 379.