New Berwick boss delighted to start with win

New Berwick boss Johnny Harvey was delighted to get off to a winning start as his side defeated Gretna 2008 on Saturday.

A double from Paul Willis (one of which was probably an own goal) and a second-half effort from Cedwyn Scott secured the Borderers’ path into round three.

Harvey, who arrived from Penicuik Athletic last Tuesday, was delighted to start his reign in the right manner.

“It’s been a long and difficult week but I am delighted that we have managed to get off to a winning start.

“It could have been a potential banana skin but the players showed a good level of commitment and, being a cup tie, it’s all about getting through to the next round,” he said.

“I told the players to go out and express themselves and that is what they did.”

Gretna were not easy opposition and the Lowland League side deserved their consolation strike – but the most important thing for Berwick was reaching the next round, where they will face League One side East Fife.

The importance of a cup run is not lost on Harvey, who stressed just that to his players in the build up to Saturday’s fixture.

“It’s important for the players, the club and the community of Berwick that we try to get a good cup run put together.

“I did research on Gretna – even before I got that job. If you fail to prepare, you have to prepare to fail.

“Even though I wasn’t in the post, I did my homework, watched highlights and spoke to managers that have come up against them in the Lowland League.”

Next up in the league is Cowdenbeath and a crunch tie with a fellow struggler.

The Blue Brazil will be coming into the tie full of confidence, having knocked high-flying Clyde out of the cup on Saturday.

“Now we begin our build-up to the next game, in the league against Cowdenbeath, because that is a big match for us.”

Harvey announced after the cup victory the changes that will take place behind the scenes, and the coaching staff he will be bringing to the club.

David Lees, Neil Hastings and Andy Carlin have joined the 36-year-old at Shielfield Park, with Myles Allan, Jim McQueen and Steph Wells leaving the club.

Alix Ronaldson will also be working as a physio, having started his post on Saturday.

Lees and Hastings are both coaches, with the former having previously been a manager at non-league sides Dunbar United and Tranent Juniors and the latter having experience at Hearts, Livingston and as Cowdenbeath’s assistant manager.

Andy Carlin takes over from goalkeeping coach Jim McQueen, who came to the club with Robbie Horn.

Myles Allan leaves after nearly half a decade at Berwick as first team coach, with the club thanking all three departing staff members for their contributions over the years.