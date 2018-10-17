New Berwick boss arrives at Shielfield with big reputation

“I’m ambitious, forward thinking and I’ll do things that players probably haven’t seen before,” was new Berwick Rangers manager Johnny Harvey’s response to being asked about his management style.

The Berwick new man, just 36, was announced as the club’s boss on Tuesday, having been one of the most highly regarded managers in the Scottish non-league with Penicuik Athletic.

Having won the East of Scotland Cup last season and the first six matches of the East of Scotland League campaign this season, Harvey, who is also Penicuik’s all-time top scorer, believed the time was right for him to move to Berwick.

“It’s never nice to leave a club mid-season but I need to look at my own career and Berwick Rangers was the right club for me at this stage,” he told the Berwickshire News.

“I hope that I can replicate the success that I’ve had elsewhere at the club.”

Harvey has been at Berwick previously, having started his playing career at the club as a youngster coming through the ranks.

“I’ve got a small affiliation with the club. I started off my senior career playing at Berwick and made a handful of appearances.

“It’s the perfect place for me to start my senior management career.

“It’s an opportunity for me, in the football league, to go and make a name for myself.”

Ex-Rangers boss Robbie Horn comes from a similar background to new man Harvey, having moved to Shielfield from Bonnyrigg Rose, and the two are good friends.

“Robbie has given me some advice and pointers with regards to the current squad and wished me all the best.

“I’m sure Robbie will help me with as many things as he can, I’ve got a good relationship with him, and obviously I wish him all the best with whatever he decides to do next in his career.”

Horn departed Berwick with the club sitting second bottom of the table after the first quarter of fixtures, and that’s a position that Harvey, who took training for the first time on Tuesday, feels the players are better than.

“I see a group of players in there that are underachieving so far.

“With the quality that I have, if I can install a bit of confidence and structure we can have a positive season.”

Harvey, while being ambitious, realises the first objective must be to stay in League Two, but the new man also wants a Cup run – starting with Gretna on Saturday.

“We want to make sure we survive in the league and have a good Cup run, getting off to a good start on Saturday.”