Livingston midfielder Cameron Blues joins Berwick Rangers on loan

Berwick Rangers have completed the signing of midfielder Cameron Blues on loan from Premiership side Livingston until the end of the season.

Blues came through the ranks at Falkirk before moving to Livingston, where he has struggled for first team minutes.

Blues in action with the Bairns

Aged just 20, the midfielder will add youth and talent to the middle of the Berwick Rangers team and will be in the squad to face Elgin City this Saturday.

Having spent time on loan with Edinburgh City last season, Blues spent the first half of this campaign on loan with League One side Brechin City before returning to his parent club in January.

Berwick Rangers boss Johnny Harvey was delighted with his new signing, telling the club website: "I'm delighted to eventually get Cammy in.

"I've been discussing with Livingston for nearly two months on this deal. Cammy has experience in League One with Brechin and will be a tremendous asset for us from now until the end of the season."

The club also announced the departure of Euan Valentine, who was only at Shielfield for a matter of weeks on loan from Raith Rovers. He has returned to Stark's Park.

Valentine leaving means Harvey can bring in one more loan signing before the end of February.