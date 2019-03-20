Johnny Harvey "over the moon" for Berwick Rangers player after Peterhead win

Berwick Rangers manager Johnny Harvey was all smiles as his side ended a streak of 16 matches without a victory by defeating league leaders Peterhead at Shielfield on Tuesday night.

First half goals from Lewis Barr and Cameron Blues secured the win, with keeper Sean Brennan on fine form.

Speaking to Berwick Rangers TV, Harvey said: “I’m over the moon for the players. It was a tough run that we were on. To go and put in a performance like that speaks volumes for them.

“Fair play to the supporters too, who got right behind them.”

Berwick started the match as 16/1 outsiders against a Peterhead side that had picked up more points in their last six matches (18) than the Borderers had all campaign (16) – further highlighting the quality of the victory.

However, Harvey is keeping the players grounded as focus turns to a trip to Stirling Albion this Saturday.

“Just like we can’t be too down when we get defeated, we can’t get too high with wins. Albion Rovers are still breathing down our necks. We need to go again on Saturday.

“But I am up for the fight, the coaching staff are up for the fight and the players are definitely up for the fight.”