John Bell announced as new Berwick Rangers chairman

Berwick Rangers have announced that John Bell will become the club's chairman at the end of the season.

Current chairman, Len Eyre, will step down on May 31 and will remain at the club as a director.

Len Eyre (left) with Berwick Rangers boss Johnny Harvey

Speaking to the club website, John Bell said: “It’s been seven or eight years since we had the benefit of matches against Rangers and Celtic, and the relative success of a play-off position in 2013. It’s been a very lean time since then, with reduced income, a lack of success on the field and instability off it.

"It’s one of my hopes that we can really engage with the wider public to encourage them to help Berwick Rangers to future success, and that everyone can play a part in that.

"Whether you’re a football fan or not, most people would acknowledge having a successful football club is good for Berwick.

"Berwick Rangers will always be a key part of the fabric of the town, but we have to work harder to ensure that’s the case."