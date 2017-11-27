Horn not happy as Rangers are hit with bunch of fives at Elgin

ELGIN CITY 5 BERWICK RANGERS 1

Berwick manager Robbie Horn was left scratching his head looking for answers after watching his side go down to a heavy 5-1 defeat at Elgin on Saturday.

Rangers were outplayed by City who might have added to their tally had it not been for a header which hit the crossbar and a string of saves from goalkeeper Robby McCrorie which kept the scoreline down.

“We were well beaten and it could have been worse,” admitted Horn.

“We knew it would not be an easy game and we were always going to find it difficult to get any sort of result.

“At 2-1, we were still in the game, but Elgin are a good side and they punished us midway through the second half.

“It was a bit of a beating, but we now have to try to pick ourselves up and go again next week when we have a home game against Stirling Albion.”

The home side were always in the ascendency and made their intentions clear from the start with Bruce Anderson, Jordan Allan and Tony Dingwall all going close in the opening minutes.

Stevie Notman, Chris McDonald and Michael McKenna, who had a shot saved, all went close as Rangers tried to stem the tide, but after Chris McLeish had a shot saved by McCrorie, Anderson opened the scoring after 35 minutes when he found the net after being set up by Allan.

Elgin doubled their advantage just three minutes into the second half when Daryl McHardy found the net, just a minute after he had been denied by McCrorie.

Gary Phillips managed to pull a goal back for Berwick after 58 minutes with a shot from outside the box, but just five minutes later, Kevin McKinlay fouled in the box and City were awarded a penalty.

Brian Cameron’s spot-kick was saved by McCrorie, but he was quick to react and headed in the rebound for a third home goal.

And two minutes after that, on 66 minutes, it was 4-1 when Anderson bagged his second of the game, finding the bottom corner from a central position in the area.

As Elgin continued to set the pace, Dingwall was unlucky when he saw a header rebound off the Berwick crossbar.

Stephen Bronsky then headed wide from a free-kick before heading over, while Anderson, searching for his hat-trick, had two shots saved by McCrorie.

Berwick tried to salvage some pride when McKenna shot over and substitute Darren Lavery had an effort saved by home keeper Waters.

But it was Elgin who had the last word when substitute Declan Byrne added a fifth in the 88th minute with a shot from outside the box which sealed an emphatic win.

“Robby made some good saves, including a penalty, to keep us in the game,” said Horn. “But we didn’t defend as well as we should.

“We still have a lot of work to do.”