HORN IS HAPPY AS GERS MAKE POINT

Berwick manager Robbie Horn praised his side for the resilience they showed in their 1-1 draw at championship-chasing Peterhead on Saturday.

“We lost to a controversial last minute injury time penalty against Clyde last week,” said Horn, “and going to Peterhead on the back of that was never going to be easy.

“When they equalised from another penalty it could have knocked the stuffing out of us, but we took a point, which means we have taken four from our two trips to Balmoor this season.

“It just shows how tight and unpredictable the league really is.”

Berwick, who had won 2-0 at Balmoor earlier in the season, had taken a first-half lead when Steven Thomson netted from the rebound after a Paul Willis penalty had been saved.

But in the second half Peterhead, who won 3-2 at Shielfield at the end of January, salvaged a point when Rory McAllister, the league’s leading goalscorer, equalised from the spot.

The result meant no change for either side with Peterhead remaining in second in League Two with Berwick still in eighth.

“I think we were well worth the point,” said Horn. “

“Four out of six away to Peterhead is good, I don’t think there will be many teams who can lay claim to that this season, because I think Peterhead are the best team in the league.

“It was backs to the wall a bit in the second half but we managed to hang ion and I think the players showed tremendous spirit.

“We now have a run of home games coming up, starting with another tough fixture against league leaders Montrose on Saturday, but if the players show the same level of commitment they have done in the last couple of games, I can’t ask any more of them than that.”

Meanwhile, Berwick have confirmed that former captain Jonny Fairbairn has gone out on a one month loan to Tranent Juniors. The club has also terminated the registration of defender Ewan Herriot, who has featured regularly with the U20 development side in recent seasons.