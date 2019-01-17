Gary Phillips, Jamie Todd and John Neill leave Berwick Rangers

Gary Phillips, Jamie Todd and John Neill have left Berwick Rangers by mutual consent.

The Borderers confirmed this morning in a statement that the trio would leave the club, to free up some money to bring other players to Shielfield Park.

Jamie Todd in action against Peterhead (Pic: Duncan Brown)

Rangers boss Johnny Harvey had previously confirmed that players would be leaving, but the experienced duo of Gary Phillips, signed from Arbroath in 2017, and John Neill are two of the first to leave. 24-year-old Jamie Todd has struggled for game time and will also spend January searching for another club.

In the statement, Harvey was quoted saying: "I’d like to thank Gary, Jamie and John for their contribution to the club, and wish them well.

"It’s been pretty apparent to me, the board and our fans that we need to make some changes at the club going forward for this season and next, and inevitably that means players leaving to create space for new faces.

"We acted as soon as we could to bring in Andy Forbes, Craig Hume and Lewis Barr, who are now contracted to the club until June 2020. I can assure everyone connected with Berwick Rangers that we’re making every effort to attract the quality that we need to improve our squad and retain our best talent for the future.”

John Neill bagged a late equaliser against Edinburgh City recently

Berwick have also signed Euan Valentine and Matthew Knox, on loan from Raith Rovers and Livingston respectively, this January.

Saturday gives another huge task for Harvey's side, as they travel to title-chasing Peterhead.