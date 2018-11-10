Elgin City 2 Berwick Rangers 4: Harvey gets first points in six-goal thriller

A perfect day in the north of Scotland ensured Johnny Harvey left Elgin and Borough Briggs with his first three points as Berwick Rangers manager.

Paul Willis grabbed the first from close range, and then assisted a trialist for the second as Berwick led 2-0 at the break.

Elgin came out fighting in the second half, and pulled a goal back through captain JP McGovern but, despite another Elgin goal courtesy of Darryl McHardy, Berwick took the points with Willis and another trialist scoring a goal apiece.

After a quiet start to proceedings, the first real chance went the way of Elgin City's Shane Sutherland midway through the first half. The striker turned two Berwick defenders at once, but goalkeeper Sean Brennan was on hand to turn over the bar.

Five minutes later and, after comfortably staying in the game, Berwick snatched the lead. One of two trialists, believed to be Lewis Barr, played the ball across for Paul Willis to tuck home from a matter of inches.

Meanwhile, Declan O'Kane was making his presence known in the middle of the park, and was involved in a scrap with his opposite number Darryl McHardy, with Willis also getting himself a ticking off.

He wasn't caring about that four minutes later though, when he whipped in a free-kick which was nodded in by the other trialist, Craig Hume, at the back-post.

Elgin came back a little bit before half-time, with Shane Sutherland shooting over and Greg Morrison firing a tame effort which was easily saved by Brennan.

The best chance of the first 45 for the Moray club came just before the half-time whistle, with Declan Byrne getting in behind Jordan Orru and finding Sutherland, who took a heavy touch and fired over on the stretch.

But it was Berwick that should have gone three up just moments after the second half kicked off, Daryl Healy knocking over the bar after another on-the-money delivery from Paul Willis.

Sean Brennan was called into action on 55 minutes, parrying Sutherland's header - and it was the hosts that scored next on 65 minutes. Captain JP McGovern linked up very neatly with Declan Byrne before side-footing against the post and in.

But the gap was only reduced for a matter of minutes, trialist Lewis Barr (I think!), tackled Craig Beattie and stuck the ball low and past Kyle Gourlay in the Elgin goal.

The goal-fest continued just five minutes later, though, with Darryl McHardy again halving the deficit as he turned in Brian Cameron's cross from close-range.

Jordan Orru then left the park injured, having been taken down on the edge of the box, and Paul Willis made Elgin pay for the challenge when he bent a perfect free-kick in off the left-hand post.

Berwick almost made it five with ten minutes to go when Ross Brown lashed just wide after a good ball across from Daryl Healy, who was excellent all game.

A fantastic three points, with Berwick manager Johnny Harvey insisting the players will enjoy the bus journey back "with a few beers".