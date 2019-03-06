Edinburgh City 1 Berwick Rangers 0: Borders unlucky to lose to title-chasers

A much-changed Berwick Rangers side were defeated narrowly by title-chasing Edinburgh City on Tuesday, with a second half Blair Henderson penalty deciding the match.

Ex-Berwick man Henderson scored a penalty on 62 minutes and that was enough to secure the three points for an Edinburgh side who moved into second place in the League Two table.

Berwick made six changes from the 1-1 draw with Albion Rovers, looking to freshen things up and perhaps with an eye on the upcoming home matches against Cowdenbeath and Queen’s Park – both of whom are languishing with little to play for in seventh and eighth in the table.

But Rangers started well, with Ahmed Aloulou going close inside ten minutes.

Sean Murphy was next to go close for the visitors in what was an evenly contested opening half an hour at Ainslie Park.

Edinburgh started the match as massive favourites and came out in the second half looking to keep pace with Peterhead, as the league leaders defeated Cowdenbeath 3-1.

They were awarded a penalty on the hour for a hand ball, with manager Johnny Harvey saying “I think it maybe hit his hand, but it’s not something I would be giving a penalty for.”

That penalty was converted and Edinburgh had a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Lewis Barr went close at the end for the Borderers but skewed his effort wide as Berwick battled to the narrowest of defeats.

Speaking to Berwick Rangers TV post-match, manager Harvey said he was “gutted” with the result.

“The boys were extremely unlucky not to get a point at least tonight. We competed really well,” he said.

“The shape of the team was tremendous and it was a really disciplined performance.

“We looked hungry and looked threatening on the break.

“I’m extremely gutted that we didn’t manage to get a point.”

The next week is massive for Berwick with two matches at Shielfield against Cowdenbeath on Saturday and Queen’s Park on Tuesday.