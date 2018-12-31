Difference is clear to See as Ouzy returns from injury break

It has been a long, long nine months but, against his old club, Edinburgh City, Ouzy See made his much-anticipated Berwick Rangers return.

In April 2018, Ousman See suffered a leg break and dislocated ankle in a match against Montrose in League Two and, because of high levels of demand in the area, had to wait nearly an hour before paramedics arrived at Links Park to take him to hospital.

On Saturday, December 29, See made his return to the park with applause from both his current and former supporters at Shiefield Park.

Speaking to Berwick Rangers TV post-match, the 24-year-old admitted it was moment he had feared would never arrive.

“When it happened, I thought that was me and I never thought this day would ever come,” the striker said.

“But, step by step, it takes a while to get there.Thankfully, the physio Alex and Kenny Crighton did a really good job.”

At the time of his injury, a fundraiser was set up for See – with the total amount eventually donated exceeding the £2500 that the club had hoped to raise.

See, a tiler by trade, was looking at a reduced income and nearly a year out with injury – a nightmare scenario for any footballer, never mind at a part-time level.

“It’s been really hard. I didn’t get any setbacks but the last two months have been really hard, being told I can only do certain things at training and having to watch certain bits. It’s been quite frustrating,” he said.

Now back, although he admits struggling for match fitness, See arrived on the park with Berwick 2-0 down to Edinburgh City and won the club’s man of the match award as he helped pull it back to 2-2.

“I feel like I made a difference when I came on and gave the boys a bit of a lift. Thankfully, we got the point in the end,” he added.

“Hopefully, next time I come on, we aren’t 2-0 down, I can get a couple of goals and we can win the game.

“I don’t know if I’m ready to start yet.

“My fitness isn’t 100 per cent but hard work will get me there and, hopefully, in the next couple of weeks, I’ll be ready to start again.”

While See is back in the picture at Shielfield, others remain out.

Boss Johnny Harvey, though, hopes to have Paul Willis back for this weekend’s trip to Cowdenbeath.

He told BRFC TV: “Willis did some training today andwill train through the week.

“Hopefully, he will be available for selection.”