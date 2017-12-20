Chance to put things right against Bully Wee

Well, I did say there would be highs and lows along the way and two Saturdays ago was definitely a low!

Notty was the only change from the previous week’s great win over Stirling and, after half an hour, I was left scratching my head as to how a team that can perform so well one week could then turn in such a poor performance as in the first half against Montrose.

Losing the first goal knocked our confidence and gave Montrose a real lift. We were on the ropes most of the half and, in all honesty, it could have been more than three at half time.

The players got a blast at half time and we got a bit of a reaction, as we managed to compete better, didn’t lose any more goals and might have got one ourselves. But the reality was the game was done at half time, which is just not acceptable.

Montrose are a good side. Stuart Petrie has done a great job up there and they have chucked a bit of cash at it this season, but we have to be better than what we showed.

Before the game, I told the players we had to start showing more consistency if we are going to push ourselves into contention for the play-offs, but we just haven’t looked like stringing a few wins together.

We have managed to beat two of the top teams in the league in Peterhead and Stirling, which tells me we are capable – but, again, I think it’s a mentality issue, whereby the players just have not been used to winning, and we have to change that.

After Saturday’s game against Peterhead was postponed, our next chance to put things right comes this weekend against Clyde at Broadwood Stadium.

One thing is for sure. We have to start the game better and, when we are going through a difficult spell in the game, we have got to fight our way through it and not just accept it like we did against Montrose. Daniel Watt has moved on to pastures new and we wish him all the best. I expect there will be a few more changes come January.