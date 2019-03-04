Calum Adamson: Berwick players always believed in draw with Albion

Calum Adamson was the hero for Berwick Rangers on Saturday as they picked up a huge point in their battle for survival.

The Borderers were trailing 1-0 to Albion Rovers, over whom they have a seven point advantage, before Adamson's equaliser four minutes from time.

After the match, the striker, recently signed from Hill of Beath Hawthorn, said they always believed - even after a poor first half.

"We always believed we would get something out of it.

"The performance in the first half obviously wasn't good enough, but we knew if we stuck together and kept working we would eventually get a break and we did.

"Luckily it fell to me and I've managed to put it away, so I'm glad."

Adamson added that he would have preferred three points but, given the situation Berwick find themselves in, he and the team were happy enough with the draw in the end up.

"We weren't getting any breaks and we thought it wasn't going to be our day.

"In the circumstances, we are glad to get a point. We would have preferred three but a point will do us."

The striker, signed in January, is now looking forward to Tuesday night's clash with Edinburgh City.

"It's a tough game on Tuesday against Edinburgh City. We need to keep the character we showed in the second half and play a bit better, and I think we can give Edinburgh a run for their money."