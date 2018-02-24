Black & Gold bold at home

Berwick Rangers 2 Montrose 2

Berwick showed real steel as they battled back twice to earn a point against league leaders Montrose.

After falling behind to a Robert Wilson own goal within the first 10 minutes, the Wee Gers responded in 23 minutes when Ouzy See fired in a left-footed shot from the right to level.

However, the Angus side went 2-1 up just before the break after Andrew Steeves set up Gary Fraser to coolly slot home.

But when there’s a Willis there’s a way and Paul Willis earned the home side a point with a fine free-kick in the 64th minute, leaving boss Robbie Horn to say after the game: “I don’t see why we can’t pick up points against any team in this league. We don’t fear anyone.”