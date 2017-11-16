Big Gers too strong for Wee Gers

More than 500 fans turned up at Shielfield for long-serving Berwick player Steven Notman’s testimonial match, but it was the Rangers XI from Glasgow who came out on top against their Berwick namesakes with a comfortable 4-0 win.

Berwick suffered a blow in the 20th minute when Michael McKenna limped off with support from the physio and was replaced by Daniel Watt, one of numerous substitutes used by both teams during the course of the game.

Watt came closest to scoring for Berwick soon after the hour despite being closely marked at the time. Keiran Stewart crossed following a 30-yard run by Darren Lavery, Gers keeper Liam Kelly just managing to stop the ball from rolling inside the post. Despite their attempts to play constructive football, it was the home side’s only realistic chance of the night.

The Ibrox team, which included a healthy number of senior squad members, took the lead on 28 minutes when Dalcio Gomes’s shot from outside the box travelled through a ruck of black and gold defenders, hitting one of them on its way into the net. They made it 2-0 nine minutes later. Home keeper Robby McCrorie, playing against his parent club, was forced to rush out to clear the ball but it was soon with Aaron Nemane, who seized the chance to send it back into an empty net.

Notman, who was unable to play in last Saturday’s game because of rib trouble, departed to an ovation ten minutes into the second half during which the Gers doubled their tally.

In the 71st minute, they charged downfield after blocking a Steven Thomson free kick, Serge Atakayi cementing his good night’s work with an excellent finish. The equally tricky Nemane did the damage out on the right to create the chance for Jordan Thompson to curve the ball into the far side of the net to wrap up the scoring four minutes from time.