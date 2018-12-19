Berwick Rangers out to win at Annan says boss Johnny Harvey

Given the injury problems that Berwick Rangers face, you could have forgiven manager Johnny Harvey for taking a conservative approach to Saturday’s match at Annan Athletic.

That’s not in the young boss’ DNA, though, and he insists he will be taking his side to Galabank on Saturday with the aim of returning with three points, despite injury woes.

Speaking on the problems, Harvey said: “Daryl Healy picked up an injury last Tuesday night at training and Paul Willis picked up an injury at the Clyde game – both of them will be unavailable.

“In terms of striking options we have got Aaron Murrell and Greg Hurst, but I feel as if we have got enough in the squad to get goals from throughout the team – not just in the stirking areas.”

This weekend’s opponents Annan, pushing for the play-offs under the stewardship of Peter Murphy, are out of form and desperate for a victory – having not picked up three points since October.

Berwick, meanwhile, have picked up seven points from their last six matches in League Two, meaning they are now the same distance from Annan in fifth place as they are from Albion Rovers at the bottom.

Johnny Harvey wants to extend that run this weekend and continue to move up the table.

“The injuries don’t change the plan to go to Annan this weekend and try to demand that we get three points – regardless of who is in the starting line-up,” the 36-year-old added.

Since Harvey’s arrival at the club, Berwick have moved closer to the play-offs and further away from the relegation zone, with the brand of football on display also changing.

The Berwick boss recently asked for patience from the fans following a 5-0 defeat against Peterhead, in which players were caught playing out from the back.

But statistics show that he has improved the Shielfield side’s fortunes in the short-term as well as having a long term plan.

Since his arrival from Penicuik, Berwick have collected more points than Elgin City and Annan Athletic, in less matches, and a huge six more than Albion Rovers.

Whilst they remain ninth in the table, much to do with the improvement up the road at Stirling Albion under Kevin Rutkiewicz, Harvey is happy with the improvement so far.

"I would like to think [the statistics] are quite impressive, given that when we took over we had six points on the board from nine games.”

A win on Saturday at Annan would be another step on the road to safety.