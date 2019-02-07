Berwick Rangers legend Ian 'Pea' Oliver dies

Berwick Rangers legend Ian 'Pea' Oliver has died, the club announced on Thursday.

Ian served the club valiantly for over half a century - as a player way back in the 1950s, a coach, physio, acting manager and groundsman.

Ian 'Pea' Oliver

Berwick Chairman Len Eyre said this afternoon “Everyone at this club is devastated at hearing this news today.

"Our thoughts are obviously with Muriel and all the family. Ian was such a popular figure not just here at Berwick but throughout football.

"We will be honouring him before the game here on Saturday and will issue more details later.”

Former Berwick Rangers manager Robbie Horn commented on social media, following the announcement, paying tribute to Ian.

He said: "Incredibly sad news. A club legend and huge loss. Always there for me, had the unbelievable ability to pick you up when you were down and didn't know he was doing it!

"Maybe gone but never forgotten."