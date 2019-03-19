Berwick Rangers in Twitter storm after social media admin 'relieved of duties'

In this day and age, social media is more important than ever for sports clubs – and Berwick Rangers are no different.

Last week, the Wee Gers became the focus of Scottish football on Twitter, after social media man Dom Gall (23) was ‘relieved of his duties’ with vice-chairman John Bell saying the volunteer ignored requests to delete a post.

Berwick Rangers vice-chairman, John Bell, is set to become chairman at the end of this campaign.

Dom, posting on the Berwick Rangers account, which is followed by over 11,000 Gers fans globally, Tweeted “Ugly scenes in the dugout as Cowdenbeath’s manager has just told Johnny Harvey to “take his face for a sh*te”.

The post went down a treat with football fans on social media, amassing well over 20,000 likes, as well as being retweeted by Gary Lineker and Jamie Carragher among others, before it was deleted – three days after it was posted.

It then became apparent on Tuesday night, before Berwick’s match with Queen’s Park, that the tweet would be one of Dom’s last for the club – causing widespread outcry.

Dom, who has been involved with the club’s social media since 2013, including at away games, free of charge, told the Berwickshire News: “I put a lot of work in to improve the speed and value of communications and fans were very supportive, especially for away games.

“Delivering club news and away updates is essential for supporters wanting to stay engaged with the club.”

Just weeks earlier, fans were praising the account – after the club’s 1-1 draw with Albion Rovers. “Well done to the Twitter admin for the updates”, said one user, with another adding

“Thank you for your excellent coverage of the match.”

However, that was one of the last matches Dom will cover – following what John Bell says was another refusal to follow orders.

“It wasn’t the first time where a similar request [to remove a tweet] had been ignored,” he told the Berwickshire. “Taken in isolation, it may appear harsh.

“I’m very much hoping we can put this to bed.”

It was recently announced that Bell will become Berwick’s chairman at the end of the season.

Dom, who says he has received tons of support from media and communications professionals, has gained an impressive 700 new followers on his personal Twitter account (he was previously followed by 44 people) and live-tweeted Celtic’s match on Sunday for the Daily Record’s FootballScotland.