Johnny Harvey was less than pleased after his side's 3-0 defeat to Queen's Park at Shielfield on Saturday afternoon.

The young manager slammed "abuse" from the fans and highlighted "negativity" around the club - but added that he wants a chance to see the job through, asking fans to judge him after 10 games of next season.

The Wee Gers remain at the foot of the League Two table, slipping a point further behind Albion Rovers after their draw with league leaders Peterhead away from home.