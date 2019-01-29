Berwick Rangers boss Johnny Harvey "embarrassed" by Hampden showing

Berwick Rangers manager Johnny Harvey said he was “embarrassed” after his side were hammered 7-1 by Queen’s Park at Hampden on Saturday.

A Scott McLean penalty set the ball rolling for Queen's Park before two screamers from Kurt Roberts had the eighth placed Spiders out of sight before half-time.

After a red card in the tunnel for keeper Kyle Allison, four further goals were added by David Galt (two), Scott McLean and Lewis Hawke before a Jordan Orru consolation.

Speaking to Berwick Rangers TV, Harvey said: “It's not good enough. We never turned up today, there were too many slack performances.

“That’s not me passing responsibility over to the players, I have to take responsibility as well – the team that goes out on the park should be a representation of the manager and I’m not in any way shape or form happy with what happened today. I’m actually quite embarrassed.

"My wife and my kids were here and I put a lot of time into football. To come here to the national stadium and get turned over in the way we did is not acceptable."

Berwick now have three home games in a row which could be described as winnable – against play-off chasers in Annan, Stirling and Elgin.