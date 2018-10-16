Berwick Rangers announce new manager

Berwick Rangers have today confirmed the appointment of Johnny Harvey as their new first-team manager, after the departure of Robbie Horn 11 days ago.

The 36-year-old, according to an official statement from Berwick Rangers, is “Widely acknowledged” as “One of the brightest managerial prospects outside of the SPFL.”

Harvey arrives from Penicuik Athletic

Goalkeeping coach Jim McQueen and first-team coach Myles Allan were kept up to date with proceedings and have taken training this week – but the manager will be straight into the dugout for Saturday’s match against Gretna in the Scottish Cup.

Berwick’s Vice Chairman John Bell added: “Johnny made a real impact on the interviewing panel with his infectious enthusiasm, attention to detail and a real desire to do well at Berwick Rangers.”

Harvey leaves Penicuik Athletic with the club top of the East of Scotland Conference A table, with six wins from six and a staggering plus 35 goal difference.