Berwick Rangers announce new manager

Berwick Rangers have today confirmed the appointment of Johnny Harvey as their new first-team manager, after the departure of Robbie Horn 11 days ago.
The 36-year-old, according to an official statement from Berwick Rangers, is “Widely acknowledged” as “One of the brightest managerial prospects outside of the SPFL.”
Goalkeeping coach Jim McQueen and first-team coach Myles Allan were kept up to date with proceedings and have taken training this week – but the manager will be straight into the dugout for Saturday’s match against Gretna in the Scottish Cup.
Berwick’s Vice Chairman John Bell added: “Johnny made a real impact on the interviewing panel with his infectious enthusiasm, attention to detail and a real desire to do well at Berwick Rangers.”
Harvey leaves Penicuik Athletic with the club top of the East of Scotland Conference A table, with six wins from six and a staggering plus 35 goal difference.