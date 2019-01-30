Berwick Rangers announce Ahmed Aloulou signing

Berwick Rangers have announced the signing of forward Ahmed Aloulou on loan from Alloa Athletic.

The Tunisian, who joined Alloa after a successful trial period in the summer, will join on loan until the end of the season.

Aloulou, 22, has taken an unorthodox route to the SPFL, having picked up five caps for Scotland's futsal team whilst at University in Dundee.

Berwick Rangers manager Johnny Harvey told the club's website: “I am thrilled to manage to have this signing over the line.

"I have been aware of Ahmed over the last few months through a mutual contact. He comes from a Futsal background and has a real desire to make a career out of football now.

"Ahmed is powerful, pacey and has an eye for goal. He is hungry to make a real impact here at Berwick Rangers.

"I have no doubt he will be a player the fans will enjoy watching.”

Aloulou is Johnny Harvey's fourth January signing, following Euan Valentine, Matthew Knox and Callum Adamson in joining the club. Adamson is so far the only permanent signing.

The Tunisian, who is Harvey's ninth signing overall, will be available for selection straight away, and could make his debut on Saturday against Annan Athletic.