Berwick Rangers 2 Peterhead 0: Borderers turn table on league leaders

Berwick Rangers turned the tables on League Two leaders Peterhead on Tuesday night, with a massive 2-0 victory at Shielfield.

It was Rangers’ first win in 17 games, a run which stretches back to November.

Lewis Barr knocks home the first for Berwick

That run of 16 without a win included two defeats to Peterhead, who won 5-0 at Shielfield earlier on in the season.

The Blue Toon, five points clear at the top, also arrived on the back of a six-match winning run, but they were undone by first half goals from Lewis Barr and Cameron Blues.

Barr gave Rangers the lead after 13 minutes, sliding in at the back post to net from close range following a good run and cross ball from Jack Ogilvie on the left.

There was then a further set-back for Peterhead after 17 minutes when Derek Lyle limped off and he was replaced by former Berwick midfielder Paul Willis – who switched Shielfield for Balmoor in January.

Blues wheels away

The visitors tried to press but, on 30 minutes, Rangers doubled their lead when Cameron Blues netted from close range after a good break from their own half. Calum Adamson crossed into the box and Ogilvie’s flick was saved low down by Greg Fleming, but spun into the path of Blues who netted from eight yards out.

With their confidence up, Berwick had a great chance to make it 3-0 just four minutes later when Ogilvie broke through but he dragged his shot narrowly wide.

Peterhead, without inspirational striker Rory McAllister, who was unavailable as his wife is expecting a baby, never really threatened in the first half – although they did see a looping effort come back off the base of the post.

They searched for an early breakthrough in the second half and Scott Brown had a low shot blocked by home keeper Sean Brennan before William Gibson dragged a free kick wide.

Substitute Callum Home then saw a half volley tipped onto the crossbar by Sean Brennan at full stretch after 56 minutes.

With ten minutes remaining Jack Leitch also limped off for the Blue Toon, whilst keeper Greg Fleming made a good save from Daryl Healy.