Berwick Rangers 2 Edinburgh City 2: Late comeback seals great Gers point

Berwick manager Johnny Harvey was full of praise for his players after watching his side fight their way back from 2-0 down to take a point against league leaders Edinburgh City at Shielfield on Saturday.

Goals from Conrad Balatoni, formerly of Kilmarnock, and ex-Berwick man Blair Henderson had the visitors 2-0 ahead but a late, late show from Berwick ensured a share of the points.

Lewis Barr turned home to half the deficit just before the 90 minute mark

Manager Johnny Harvey added: “After the last two results, we needed to prove ourselves and the players showed what they are capable of.

“We battled to the end and, in the end, we got our just reward. I knew if we could pull one goal back, we could get a second, so the players deserve all the credit.”

League leaders Edinburgh, who looked the brighter of the two sides throughout the match, opened the scoring after 31 minutes when centre-back Balatoni headed in from a corner.

They doubled their advantage after 53 minutes when Blair Henderson was allowed time and space in the box and he coolly slotted the ballpast debutant Berwick ‘keeper Kyle Allison.

O'Kane gets stuck in

With 89 minutes on the clock, Rangers looked to be heading for defeat. But Lewis Barr slid the ball over the line at the back post from an Andrew Forbes cross on the right to reduce the gap.

Then, in a dramatic finale, substitute Ousman See crossed into the box from the left and John Neil, with the last kick of the game, mis-hit a shot which was turned into the net by an Edinburgh defender trying to clear.

See had been out with a badly broken leg since April and was making his first appearance in nine months (more on the back page). His impact was well noted on Saturday.

Boss Harvey says he is now looking to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

“I want players who can give us something different, attributes that we don’t have at the moment,” he said.

“But I realise I am not going to turn the fortunes of the club around in one January transfer window.

“This is a journey we are on and it will take some time.”