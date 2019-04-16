Berwick Rangers 0 Queen's Park 3: Defeat keeps Gers rock bottom

Berwick Rangers remained rooted to the bottom of the League Two table after a poor 3-0 home defeat at the hands of mid-table Queen’s Park.

First half goals from Kieran Moore and Scott McLain, from the penalty spot, gave the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead. Ciaran Summers added a third midway through the second half to give the Hamden outfit, who are sixth in the league, all three points.

With four minutes on the clock, a long ball from the back caught out Gerry McLaughlan and found Grant Rose, who slipped it through to Lewis Barr, but his shot was tame and straight at Jordan Ross.

There wasn’t much between the sides and on 17 minutes Rose headed onto the roof of the net from a corner, but on 21 minutes the visitors broke down the left and Kieran Moore headed in from a deep cross from David Galt to give Queen’s the lead.

Just three minutes later Moore had another shot from the edge of the box which Berwick goalkeeper Ryan Goodfellow managed to push away at full stretch.

Then came four minutes which changed the pattern of the game. First of all, on 38 minutes, Rose went down under a challenge in the box and made a claim for a penalty, but referee Colin Steven waved the appeals aside.

Then, on 42 minutes, Queen’s were awarded a penalty when Michael Ruth was tripped by Robert Wilson and Scott McLean slammed in the spot kick to double the advantage.

At the start of the second half, Luke Main pulled a shot wide for Queen’s, and then Galt fired in a half volley which Goodfellow parried away.

A third goal for Queen’s from Summers after 75 minutes came when a short corner found him on the edge of the box and he cut inside before finding the net.

Two minutes later substitute Ouzy See, making his second return from injury after a broken leg at Montrose last season, had a stretching header saved by Hart, but Rangers never really tested the visiting keeper throughout, leaving them with only one win in 20 league outings.

Berwick now have Clyde (A), Albion (H) and Elgin (A) to avoid a play-off with Highland champs Cove Rangers or Lowland champs East Kilbride.