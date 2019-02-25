Berwick Rangers 0 Elgin City 3: Ten matches without a win for Gers

Berwick’s winless streak reached ten games when they were beaten 3-0 at home by Elgin on Saturday, writes Keith Hamblin.

The Borderers gave a debut to new signing Cameron Blues, who joined the club on loan from Livingston in midweek, and he had a decent first appearance – but there was no place for the injured Dougie Brydon.

But Rangers, who have now only taken two points from a possible 30, lost after conceding three second half goals, scored by Rabin Omar, substitute Chris McLeish and Brian Cameron.

Elgin centre-back Darryl McHardy missed a first half penalty on 23 minutes, saved well by Berwick keeper Kyle Allison. Robert Wilson had tripped Kane Hester in the box to see the penalty awarded.

The teams turned around goalless at half-time, although Berwick did have the ball in the net after 36 minutes through Lewis Barr, who was adjudged to be offside.

Allison then punched away a snap shot from Brian Campbell whilst at the other end Berwick’s best two chances fell to striker Ahmed Aloulou just before half-time, but both his efforts were blocked.

Elgin managed to break the deadlock after 54 minutes when, from their third corner in quick succession, Omar headed in from close range after a failed near-post header by a Berwick defender.

Hester poked an effort wide as Elgin tried to increase their lead, whilst at the other end Aloulou fired over for Berwick after being set up by Barr.

Elgin always threatened and two goals in two minutes sealed Rangers’ fate, giving the visitors their third win in a row.

Just two minutes after coming on, McLeish made it 2-0 after 70 minutes after being set up by Scott Roberts, and two minutes after that Cameron added a third, slotting in from the edge of the box after Rangers lost possession on the edge of the area.

Keeper Allison had to be on his toes to deny Elgin a fourth, as the Morayshire side move up to fifth in the league.