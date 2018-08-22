Berwick boss Horn looking for confidence booster

Berwick Rangers boss Robbie Horn says his players must be mentally stronger when they go behind in matches.

Saturday’s 4-0 defeat by Cowdenbeath came courtesy of two burst of two goals within a couple of minutes of each other.

Horn says his players went into their shell after conceding - but believes if they can land the first blow in games that could give them the confidence they need.

He said: “For 30 minutes on Saturday there was nothing in it, if anything we were maybe slightly the better team.

“But goals change games and we gifted two goals in three minutes.

“At half-time we felt that if we could get the first goal in the second half we could get something from the game and again at the start of the second half I didn’t think there was a lot in it.

“But we lost two goals in two minutes which knocked the stuffing out of us and after that it was extremely difficult to watch.”

“If we’d scored first on Saturday it might have been a different outcome but in this league, and in football, the first goal’s so important.

“It’s about how teams react when they go behind and we’ve got to be mentally stronger to give ourselves a chance of getting back into games.

“But there’s no magic wand. All we can do is keep working hard.”

Next up for Berwick on Saturday is a home match with an Annan Athletic side who are unbeaten in their opening three games and beat Rangers 4-0 in the Betfred Cup.