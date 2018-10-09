Allan prepares for his third caretaker spell after Horn exit

Berwick Rangers announced on Monday that first team coach Myles Allan and goalkeeping coach Jim McQueen would be placed in temporary charge as the club seek a new manager.

Allan has been in charge at Berwick twice before in his four and a half year spell at Shielfield, winning 1-0 against Cowdenbeath last season, having lost 2-1 to Stirling Albion in his other match as interim boss.

He said he is not looking for the job permanatly, and was sad to see Robbie Horn leave the club.

“I’m gutted because I really enjoyed working with Robbie.

“I got to know him and Dave really well, so it’s disappointing that he’s no longer with the club.

“From his perspective, health and family come first so it’s absolutely the right decision.”

Given that it’s his third spell in interim charge, Allan has plenty of experience and knows what it will take to get a result in the pair’s first match against Gretna on October 20.

“It’s never a nice situation,” he told the Berwickshire News.

“You have just got to do your best, and if my experience of the last two situations is anything to go by the players will be professional and respectful and everything will be fine.”