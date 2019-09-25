Berwick Rangers sign Portuguese teenager from Rangers who will ‘excite fans’

The Rangers teenager, who was called up to the Portugal U18s squad in March, is an attacking midfielder who has signed at Shielfield until January.

The 18-year-old from Lisbon was in the Rangers Colts team at Berwick this season in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

Little told the Berwickshire News: “We’re always looking for players, we’re looking for a bit more passing and directness in the midfield and I think Joao will give us that.

“I’ve done my homework on him, he’s a right good player and I’m excited to see him in the next few weeks.

“He’s Portuguese, he’s technically good on the ball, good legs and a good touch and he’ll excite the fans.”

Berwick fans caught a first glimpse of Balde in the 3-2 defeat to East Kilbride and the early signs are encouraging for Little.

He said: “He’s a hard worker to be fair to him, he had one shot on Saturday so we’re maybe looking for him to get more shots away.

“He’s been at Rangers for four years and has been well coached. It will be good for him to get a bit of league football and hopefully he’ll leave a better player.”

Daryl Healy struck twice but that wasn’t enough as Berwick suffered a 3-2 defeat to East Kilbride at K-Park last weekend.

Despite a promising start with a goal from Healy, a disastrous ten-minute spell saw the visitors ship three goals and gave themselves a mountain to climb. Healy grabbed a second to make it 3-2 but they weren’t able to find an equaliser.

The defeat leaves them 13th in the Lowland League with four points from six games.

Little said: “The boys rallied together and we got a cracking second goal from Daryl Healy, he had a few opportunities to score but he kept pushing and created a few chances.

“In the end I think we deserved a point but that just the way it goes.”

Next up for Berwick is a tough match against Cumbernauld Colts who are reeling after their 5-1 defeat against East of Scotland Premier Division Penicuik Athletic in the Scottish Cup.

Little feels for the fans but says they are doing everything to try start climbing up the table.

He said: “It must be hard for the fans, we are working really hard to try and turn results.

“I know we can do a lot better performances.

“If we can get a couple of results, get more confidence.

“I hope the fans stick by us and we make sure we get this club going in the right direction.”