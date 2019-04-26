Berwick Rangers players get financial incentive to avoid relegation

A rallying call has been made to get behind Berwick Rangers’ bid to preserve its status as the only English club playing in the Scottish Football League.

The club are bottom of League Two, five points adrift of Albion Rovers, their opponents at Shielfield on Saturday.

Defeat would leave the Wee ’Gers facing a play-off between the winners of the Highland and Lowland leagues and the possibility of relegation.

Mayor of Berwick Brian Douglas, who has supported the club since he was nine, said: “We need to get behind the club and do whatever we can to keep them up.”

Fears have been expressed that the club may struggle to regain league status should it be lost.

“I’ve heard it said that there is still a future for the club in non-league but we don’t know that,” said Coun Douglas.

He is asking local businesses to get behind a players’ incentive scheme for the last two games of the season.

“I know it’s very late in the day but I felt we had to do something,” he said. “We are trying to save Berwick Rangers for the benefit of the town and thought this was perhaps something that could motivate the players to to try that little bit harder.

“That’s not a criticism. I know these are very hard times for the club. The money is not there and the players are not experienced enough but rather than condemn them we have got to get everyone behind them and the team.”

Berwick Shellfish Company have donated a significant sum to the incentive scheme and it is hoped other local businesses will follow suit.

Berwick Shellfish partner Graham Flannigan said: “I wanted to try and give the club some financial and moral support. We need people to get behind the club if it’s to stand a chance.

“We’re unique in being the only club based in England which plays in the Scottish league and that is something we should be looking to continue. It’s one of the things Berwick is best known for.

“Hopefully there will be a good crowd there on Saturday to cheer the lads on. If we can get three points there’s still a chance of staying up.”

Spittal-based Ratcliff Entertainments and Woody’s Taxis have also donated to the pot.

“It doesn’t matter how much businesses want to donate,” said Coun Douglas.