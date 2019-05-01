Berwick Rangers play-off: Opposition focus

After another poor result on Saturday, Berwick Rangers are officially consigned to a relegation play-off.

The side finishing bottom of League Two, now confirmed to be Berwick after a 3-0 loss at home to second bottom Albion Rovers at Shielfield, faces the winner of East Kilbride and Cove Rangers over two legs.

Berwick finish their League Two campaign at Borough Briggs this weekend, against an Elgin City side who have lost eight of their last nine, before facing either EK or Cove in the play-off first leg away from home on May 11. The return leg at Shielfield will take place on May 18.

Cove Rangers, who won the Highland League, defeated East Kilbride, champions of the Lowland League, 2-1 away from home in the first leg, despite conceding in the last minute, and will be favourites to finish the job in Aberdeen.

Both sides are desperate to gain promotion to the SPFL and have more financial power than Berwick Rangers.

Cove conceded just 12 times in 34 Highland League games, scoring 100, while East Kilbride cantered to the Lowland League title – also conceding only 12 times.

Cove have not lost a match since December 1, but do have a history of losing play-offs - having lost to Cowdenbeath in a complete capitulation last campaign, ending with eight men.