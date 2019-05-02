Berwick Rangers manager Johnny Harvey leaves the club

Berwick Rangers have, this morning, announced the departure of Johnny Harvey as first team manager with immediate effect.

John Brownlie and Ian Little have been appointed to the positions of manager and assistant manager and will take the team immediately, with training tonight, ahead of the trip to Borough Briggs to play Elgin City on Saturday.

The game is Berwick's last before a two-legged play-off with either Cove Rangers or East Kilbride. Elgin's draw at Edinburgh on Saturday ended a torrid run of eight losses for the Moray club.

Club chairman Len Eyre told the Berwick website: "We'd like to thank Johnny for his absolute commitment to Berwick Rangers and his tireless work to improve matters.

"He inherited a difficult situation and unfortunately has been unable to get the results we needed to stay clear of the foot of League Two.

"We sincerely wish him every success for the future."