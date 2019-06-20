Berwick Rangers chairman John Bell: Lowland League will be tough

Berwick Rangers chairman John Bell reckons his side face a tough task if they are to bounce back to the SPFL pyramid at the first time of asking, writes Craig Goldthorp.

After last season’s relegation from Ladbrokes League Two – confirmed by a heavy 7-0 play-off defeat over two legs to Cove Rangers – Berwick were demoted to the Lowland League.

Bell told the Berwickshire News: “It would be remiss of me to say that we are going to march to the top of the Lowland League table.

“We know there are a couple of teams in the Lowland League that are throwing money around.

“Kelty Hearts and East Kilbride are spending twice what we can afford in terms of budget.

“We need to be a bit more careful with recruitment and get guys that are hungry to do well for Berwick.

“We are not going to push the boat out to compete with clubs that have much more resources.

“We want to be competitive, put out a team that can be in the top four or five all season and put smiles on faces.

“Although we only got relegated last season, the two or three seasons before that were woeful.

“Losing 7-0 on aggregate to Cove was a nightmare.

“It put the seal on what had been a fairly horrendous season.

“Our players were low on confidence as they had been struggling.

“Although we beat Peterhead at one point, it was a false dawn because I don’t think we won another game after that.”

Berwick’s first ever campaign in Scottish football’s fifth tier will be led by gaffer Ian Little, who has taken on the managerial reins himself having been appointed co-manager with John Brownlie following Johnny Harvey’s departure in May.

It is Little’s second spell as Berwick manager in his own right, having previously bossed them between December 2011 and January 2014.