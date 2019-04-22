Berwick Rangers boss Johnny Harvey on "horrendous day" at Clyde

Berwick Rangers manager Johnny Harvey was left short for words on Saturday evening after watching his side go down 5-0 at the hands of Clyde.

Twinned with the 3-2 victory for Albion Rovers over Edinburgh City, who were title-pushers up until recently, leaves Berwick five points adrift at the foot of League Two with six points left to play for.

"It's a horrendous day," Harvey admitted straight away. "The first goal is after five minutes and the second is five minutes into the second half.

"You speak at half-time about trying to stay in the game and we feel as if we had players on the bench who could come on and make a wee impact and we didn't really get the chance to utilise them.

"We can see with the goals going in the confidence is draining from the players. We probably didn't produce as much as I think we are capable of. It was a bad day all round."

Cameron Blues, on loan from Livingston, had a big chance at 1-0 that could have made a difference.

Harvey added: "It was a massive chance to go 1-1. Goals change games, there was a wee bit of a lack of composure in the final third and we spent most of the game camped in our own box.

"I'm not really going to say too much more than that today. It just wasn't our day."