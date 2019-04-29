Berwick Rangers 0 Albion Rovers 3: 1,000 watch Berwick confirmed SPFL's worst club

Berwick Rangers were consigned to the end of season relegation play-offs when they were beaten by Albion Rovers at Shielfield in Saturday.

Starting with the away leg, Berwick will face either Cove Rangers or East Kilbride in the play-offs on May 11 and 18, (Cove won 2-1 in the first leg at East Kilbride on Saturday) with the winners securing a League Two place next season.

Two goals from Gregor Fotheringham – one in each half – and a penalty from former Berwick player Gary Phillips at the end of the first half secured the victory for Rovers.

The game was played in front of a crowd of 975, the biggest of the season, and, with just over a minute gone, Ber wick had a chance when Lewis Barr’s effort from close range was smothered by Albion keeper Peter Morrison.

On 16 minutes, former Berwick player Gary Phillips hit a volley from the left side of the box from a pass by Smart Osadolor, but Berwick keeper Ryan Goodfellow pulled off a fine one-handed save.

The breakthrough came after 24 minutes when Albion broke down the right and a cross into the box from Declan Byrne was met with a powerful header from Gregor Fotheringham who found the net from 12 yards out.

Berwick tried to respond and substitute Daryl Healy, who replaced See who suffered a hamstring injury after the goal, headed narrowly wide from a cross by Cameron Blues, who moments later had a powerful drive pushed away by Morrison.

As half-time approached, Healy was denied again by Morrison who got down down quickly to push away his header from a cross by Jack Ogilvie.

In first half stoppage time Rovers were awarded a penalty when Andrew Forbes brought down Newell in the box and Phillips slotted confidently into the corner to double his side’s lead.

Just five minutes into the second half and it was game over at 3-0 when Osadolor shrugged off a challenge on the left of the box and crossed for Fotheringham to volley in his second of the match.

Near the end Albion broke down the left again and Osadolor crossed to the back post, but substitute Brian Ross pulled his shot wide with just Goodfellow to beat.