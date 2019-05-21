Berwick Rangers 0-3 Cove Rangers: Berwick relegated from senior football after 68 years

Berwick Rangers' 68-year stay in the senior game ended on Saturday when they were thumped 3-0 at home by Cove Rangers in the second leg of the League Two play-off final.

This meant the Wee Rangers crashed 7-0 on aggregate to the Highland side in what was a one sided encounter over the two legs.

Berwick now drop into the Lowland League.

Manager Johnny Harvey left after the club finished bottom of League Two, with John Brownlie and Ian Little taking charge for the play-offs.

The club were seven points clear of Albion Rovers with a game in hand in March, but the Cliftonhill side were awarded three points after Clyde fielded an ineligible player against them.

Rovers then won five of their last nine matches - including a 3-0 win at Berwick in the penultimate game - and eventually finished eight points above bottom spot.