Berwick hit back twice for a share of the points

Berwick Rangers 2

Gala Fairydean Rovers 2

From the kick-off in this juicy ‘Borders derby’, Berwick were playing a pressing game which saw them caught offside three times in the first half.

The ‘Wee Gers’ were shaky at the back and Gala FR had most of the half.

The Netherdale side used this to their advantage, as they scored the first and only goal of the opening 45 minutes.

The home team, unable to clear their lines, saw the ball land at the feet of Gala skipper Danny Galbraith, who slotted it home to give Gala the lead.

Darren Smith suffered a head injury which saw play stopped for some time and he was replaced with Euan Smith.

Berwick were then unable to take the few chances they had, and the half ended 1-0, with Gala FR looking the team on top.

The second half started much in same way, with Berwick struggling to read the game.

However, they managed to adjust and create a few more chances.

Kevin Waugh went close with a free kick and Cieran Chalmers dragged a shot wide.

Then striker Yaw Osei-Opoku found himself on the edge of the box and slipped past the Gala FR defenders with a brilliant run and shot to level the game at 1-1, to the delight of the Berwick fans.

Berwick were now pressing again, looking for the win, when Gala FR had a shot to the top left corner which looked certain to put them in the lead.

It was saved by Berwick ‘keeper Sean Brennan – but the resulting corner saw the Berwick defence unable to clear their lines again and the bell was pushed out to Galbraith, who put it into the back of the net to give Gala FR a 2-1 lead.

To their credit, Berwick kept on the attack, something which had been missing in previous weeks.

During one pressing move late in the game, Gala were reduced to 10 men as Scott Taylor-McKenzie was shown a second yellow card.

Berwick were still on the attack when Euan Smith, in the 89th minute, burst through the middle and took a shot which levelled the game at 2-2.

With just a few added minutes to go, both teams pressed for the win but the final whistle ensured the same scoreline as the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

Berwick Rangers’ next game will be away to Vale of Leithen at Victoria Park this Saturday, with a 2pm kick-off.