Berwick boss stands by chairman’s comments

Berwick Rangers boss Ian Little has echoed the views of his chairman, John Bell, who this week made an appeal for greater community support for the football club.

In a detailed statement, released on Monday, Bell touched on a number of issues surrounding Berwick Rangers’ plight over recent seasons, which has seen them drop out on the national league structure into the Lowland League.

He said the club needed greater backing from local people, and also help from the local business community, if possible, if it was to stay financially viable.

Ian Little said he was a Berwick Rangers fan himself, like many people associated with the club.

Everyone just wanted to see the club going in the right direction and “being back where it should be”, he added.

Stating he agreed with the chairman, Little said: “We need the support from everybody. These things don’t happen by just one person, or whatever. It’s coaching staff, a squad of players - it’s everyone.

“Whatever helps us and makes us better, whatever we can do hopefully to get back to the senior leagues - that is what I am here for.”

Little indicated his main role was try and help the side put together good results and start winning games - and the next opportunity will hopefully come this Saturday.

Fellow Lowland League outfit The Spartans are the visitors to Shielfield in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.

Little said he was disappointed that Berwick’s visit last Saturday to Gretna was called off.

“Nobody wants a game cancelled; it’s not something you want to do,” he said. “But it gives us another day working and training - we’ve not had much time together.

Berwick would still be missing two or three players come the weekend but the manager said the Spartans fixture would allow another chance for those who did play to improve and show they were taking steps in the right direction.

“We’ll be fighting to try and get a victory,” he added.