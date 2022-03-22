Away win puts Berwick Rangers through to league cup's knockout stages
Berwick Rangers got their Lowland League Cup campaign off to a winning start on Saturday with a 1-0 victory at Vale of Leithen.
That win puts them straight through to the contest’s knockout stages.
Striker Kieran McGrath scored the only goal of the game four minutes before half-time with a free-kick from 25 yards out.
Aidan Denholm also hit the bar for the Northumbrians just ahead of the interval.
Rangers play their second qualifying pool game at home to another Borders side, Gala Fairydean Rovers, this Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.
They go into that game top of the competition’s three-team south-east group with three points from one game, their Galashiels visitors being in second place with a single point and having already qualified too due to league champions Bonnyrigg Rose pulling out.
Their next fixture after that, away to East Kilbride in the league, has been put back to Tuesday, April 5, at 7.45pm.