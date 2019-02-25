Arniston Rangers 3 Coldstream 0: Streamers' six match undefeated streak ends

Coldstream’s six match unbeaten came crashing to an end with a disappointing performance at Newbyres Park on Saturday as they slipped to a 3-0 defeat against Arniston Rangers for the second time this season.



Coldstream were in confident mood after a fine performance last time out against Dunbar United and started brightly and Phil Bright had the first chance of the contest, but his shot was too close to the Rangers keeper who saved easily.

That was about as good as it got in the first half for the Streamers as Arniston began to dominate and force the Blues’ backline and midfield into mistakes.

Rangers took a deserved lead after 23 minutes as a long throw in from Gordon Ramsay into the mixing bowl was not cleared and fell to Laurie Jones who made no mistake to fire high into the goal past Elliot Turnbull.

Moments later, Ramsay dished up another treat for the home fans as he sliced in from the right wing and hammered the ball into the bottom corner to give the home team a two-goal lead which they comfortably held at the interval.

Coldstream manager Jonny Fairbairn made two changes at half time, replacing Matt Corfield and Shane Bonnington with Bailey Paterson and Gary Windram in the hope of getting an early goal to get back into the match, unfortunately when the next goal arrived it was again for Arniston.

Ramsay raced clear of the Coldstream defence, side-stepped Max Fox and Michael Allan before creaming another left foot effort low into the net for 3-0.

To their credit, Coldstream didn’t give up but their luck was out. Keiran Lee struck the bar when well placed before Buster Briggs and Windram both went close but a consolation goal didn’t materialise.

A day to forget for the Blues, who remain eighth – ten points behind fifth with four games in hand.