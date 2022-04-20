6-3 away win earns cup final place for Eyemouth United Amateurs

Captain Steven Drummond on the ball for Jed Legion during their 2-0 home win against Coldstream Amateurs last Friday night (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Their opposition will be Hawick United following their 3-1 derby victory against Hawick Colts in the weekend’s other Forsyth Cup semi-final.

They meet in the final in Earlston on Friday, May 6.

Connor Lough scored a hat-trick for Eyemouth, with Declan McCulloch, Zak Patterson and Dom Kelly also netting for the seasiders.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One other semi-final, in the Waddell Cup, was contested on Saturday and it saw Langlee Amateurs beat Spittal Rovers 2-1 away to book a place in the final, on a date to be arranged, against Stow in Greenlaw.

Danny Simpson and Des Sutherland scored for Langlee, following up a 7-0 A division victory against Newtown three days before, with Ross Hindmarsh replying for the Northumbrians.

Stow secured their place in the final the night before by beating Greenlaw 2-0 at home, thanks to goals by Hagen Steele and David Brown.

That was one of two games staged last Friday night, the other being a 2-0 B division win for Jed Legion at home to Coldstream Amateurs, with captain Steven Drummond and Lewis Young scoring for the hosts.

Six league games went ahead on Saturday, with another eight following on Tuesday.

The former were a 4-4 draw between Chirnside United and Langholm Legion and a 5-1 home win for Newtown against Ancrum in the A division; a 3-0 home win for Biggar United against Gala Hotspur; a 6-1 victory for Leithen Rovers hosting Kelso Thistle and a 3-2 defeat for Hawick Legion at Selkirk Victoria in the B division; and a 3-2 C division win for St Boswells at Highfields United.

The latter included a 3-1 win for A division table-toppers Duns Amateurs at Greenlaw.

That result leaves Duns, with 46 points from 17 games, 14 points clear of Langholm at the top of the table but having played three games more.