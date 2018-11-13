Eyemouth triathlete Joyce Mark wins Sports Personality award at ClubSport event

Joyce Mark, of Eyemouth, won Sports Personality of the Year at the regional ClubSports Awards last Friday.

An abundance of sporting talent from all corners of Berwickshire turned out in force for the annual ClubSport Awards, which were held at Duns Rugby Club.

During what was very much a sporting celebration, there was much to rejoice throughout the night as top performers, coaches and those who work tirelessly behind the scenes were honoured at the ceremony.

Once again ClubSport Berwickshire Chair David Douglas and committee member Henry Gray entertained the large gathering throughout the evening as they told of the journeys the evenings winners had travelled to reach individual and team success.

Mr Douglas said: “It never fails to amaze me how this particular niche in the Borders continues to produce so many talented athletes who go on to compete at national and international level.

“The standard for the main awards is particularly high this year and looking around the room at all the up and coming talent we have that looks likely to continue for many years to come.”

Eyemouth triathlete Joyce Mark was also humbled by her surroundings on Friday night, stating that she was surprised on learning that she had won the 2018 sports Personality of the Year honours.

“When you hear about all the wonderful things other people are doing you never think that what you have achieved is worthy of an award, especially when it’s something you just enjoy doing anyway.”

Having come into her sport relatively late, at the age of 29, Joyce has since made a major impact on both the domestic and world triathlon stage over the ensuing years, picking up two world age group titles and a world triathlon title among her many achievements.

This year alone Joyce can boast her sixth consecutive European sprint tri title, two British titles along with wins at Galashiels, Eyemouth and Alnwick. She also qualified for next year’s World Championships in Lausanne, Switzerland.

“That was the first place I ever competed in an international race, 20-years-ago, so it will be a bit special for me. It’s like coming full circle.”

Full list of winners: Sports Personality – Joyce Mark; Junior Sport’s Personality – Keira Waddell; Team of the Year – Berwickshire High School U19 Badminton team; Coach of the Year – Henry Gray; Junior Coach – Robbie Patterson; SALSC Award for Service to Local Sport – George Tones and Gavin Smith; Service to Sport (male) – Alan Wilson; Service to Sport (female) – Moira Anderson; Disability Award – Neil McMurdo; Special Achievement Awards: David Fotheringham; Callum Tharme; Tammi-Louise Hunter; Mark Wilson; Archie Bogle; Callum Smith; Jodie Black.