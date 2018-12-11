Duns 26 Broughton 8: Duns win by 18 in hotly fought tie

Duns entertained Broughton at Castle Park in Tennent’s East Division 1, as the second half of the league season got underway, and recorded a bonus-point win in a fixture which was much more closely-contested than the 26-8 score might suggest.

Broughton started the match showing why they had beaten Hawick Harlequins in Hawick earlier in the season. They had pace, organisation, good hands behind the scrum and were keen to run the ball whenever they could, only resolute defence by the home side kept them out in the opening period of the game before they took the lead with a penalty on 15 minutes.

Duns went ahead shortly afterwards, with a try from a scrum less than 10 metres out. Richard Burns picked up at number 8, broke on the narrow side, and popped a pass to scrum half Danny Lamb who used the two-on-one overlap to cross the line. This was his 47th try for Duns, taking him one clear of his brother Ged. Keiran Wilkinson converted.

With half an hour gone, Duns scored their second try. The home side had a lineout on the right, and from quick ball Keiran Wilkinson made a half-break. The play was quickly switched back to the right, where Ryan Burns was on hand to take the scoring pass on the right wing, and he crossed in the corner from 15 metres out for an unconverted try.

Immediately from the restart, Duns scored try number three. A well timed pass from Michael Thomson set Mark Alexander clear to score between the posts. Keiran Wilkinson converted once again.

Coach Stephen Clark rung the changes at half time and Dale Robertson made an immediate impact. He strolled over from 20 metres for the bonus point try which he converted himself.

Broughton never gave up and scored a good solo try in the corner with 15 minutes remaining. With the result decided, the referee brought the match to a conclusion fully five minutes early as he felt his calf beginning to cramp up.