Manderston take memorial cricket trophy in match with Berwickshire rivals

Cricket players from the Tillside and Manderston line-ups

The rivalry with added spice was tinged with sadness, reported Eddy Richards, as the teams were playing for the Duncan Sim Trophy, in memory of the popular youngster who played for both teams but tragically died a few years ago.

On a sunny May day in Cornhill-on-Tweed, Mando captain Rich Thomson won the toss and asked the home side to bat on what looked like an excellent wicket.

Opening batsmen Cameron Bickerton (21) and Rory MacGregor (24) started solidly with few alarms, taking advantage of some early-season bowling rustiness to get to 54 in just 12 overs.

Just as the fielding side was beginning to feel resigned to chasing a big total, the introduction of new bowlers changed the complexion of the game.

Chuck Scott (1 for 15), racing in with his usual venomous intent, induced a swirling top edge which was pouched well by Eddy Richards at gully.

Then ‘Foxy’ Walsh, with his unique, slightly round arm fizzers delivered from round the wicket, bowled a bemused Bickerton and followed this up with two more wickets in quick succession to leave him with figures of 3 for 12.

The next changes to the attack were just as successful, with James Conington taking two wickets for just two runs by virtue of bowling fast and straight, and Eddy Richards polishing off things with four for seven, full and straight, with variations in flight again being the key.

Other than the openers, only David Todd (10) made it into double figures.

Tillside had subsided to 81 all out in 23 overs, losing all 10 wickets for just 27 – perhaps a reflection on the youthful nature of the team because, although well coached and batting with good technique, inevitably experience also counts.

Normally, Manderston can be relied upon to collapse at least this badly but, on this occasion, were confident with a strong batting line up.

Once again, the start was solid but unspectacular in the face of accurate bowling, with three of the four Coningtons on show making 32 between them.

Wickets were falling at regular intervals and there was a definite wobble when the score went for 36 for 2 to 44 for 6.

Tillside captain Bickerton was in a class of his own, bowling very fast and straight with a hint of nibble of the pitch to take two wickets for one run. J. Watson (2 for 14), D. Todd (1 for 24) and Olly Dakers (1 for 13) also met with success.

With the result very much in the air, he generously took himself out of the attack to give other players a chance.