Berwick Bandits to compete in 2019 after co-owner pledge

Berwick Bandits will continue competing in 2019 after a recent commitment from co-owner Jamie Courtney, the club announced on Monday evening.

Jamie and brother Scott Courtney announced two weeks ago that they had put the club up for sale, and this announcement should please Bandits supporters who were unsure of the future.

The club said: “Berwick Bandits Speedway Club co-owner Jamie Courtney has made commitments to ensure the Bandits will take to the track once again in 2019.

“Following news a couple of weeks ago they he and his brother Scott had put the Bandits up for sale, Jamie’s commitment to the cause has come as welcome relief to supporters.”

The club also announced that a fans forum will take place at Shielfield Park on December 9, with ideas for sponsorship welcome.

“Jamie will be updating everyone on how 2019 will appear following news from the recent BSPA AGM which has set the parameters for running the 2019 Championship season,” they added.